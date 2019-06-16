ROBERTS, Charles A. Sr. Charles Allen Roberts, Sr., known to friends as Charley, died on June 12, 2019 at age 72. He was as an attorney in Charlestown and Boston for more than 40 years, first as a public defender and then practicing civil law, with specialities in personal bankruptcy and probate matters. Born in Terre Haute, IN on October 11, 1946, Charley showed interest in music (mainly classical) early on: when offered lessons by a traveling music salesman at age 5, he chose the accordion, "perhaps not knowing what it was." A National Merit Scholar, he attended Butler University's Jordan College of Music, earning a B.S. in music theory in 1968. After graduation, he got a job as a music teacher despite not having an education degree. He simultaneously completed all but the thesis for an M.S. in music theory before enrolling in law school at Indiana University. In 1974, after receiving his J.D. and passing the Indiana Bar, he moved to Boston, without ever previously visiting the "hub of the universe." He first settled in Charlestown—it was there that he married and his two children were born—before moving on to Winchester from 1982 to 2011, then Billerica, where he resided until his death. As a lawyer, Charley was regarded as fair and honest by clients and colleagues alike. Friends described him as steadfastly loyal, and with many of them far-flung, he had an open-door policy for visitors, offering his hospitality and Boston tour-guide services. An academic even in his leisure interests, Charley was fascinated by history, particularly the Civil War (he "rooted for the good guys"). He was a voracious reader from age 10 when he got his first pair of eyeglasses ("it helped that [he] could finally see the words"), and trawled the local public libraries weekly for nonfiction, particularly biographies, politics, and true crime. He'd share his vast knowledge when prompted—and often when not—regaling listeners with vivid details. As a younger man, his hobbies included playing piano (Bach and Scott Joplin were favorites) and home improvement projects. In his last 14 months, his greatest joy was spending Sunday afternoons with his grandson and namesake, Charles A. Roberts, III. Charley is survived by his daughter Amy of Astoria, NY; son and daughter-in-law C. Allen, Jr. and Rochelle, and grandson Charlie of Billerica; brother Gary of Lafayette, IN; and dear friends of as many as 55 years. Charley requested a private burial; a public remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Billerica Public Library billericalibrary.org/donate or 99.5 Classical Radio Boston classicalwcrb.org



