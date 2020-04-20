|
SANTOIANNI, Charles A. Of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston and Revere, passed away on April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (McBeth). Companion of the late Katherine Gleason. Loving father of Susan Giarratani and husband Robert of Winthrop and Tonimarie Hanton and husband Joseph of Methuen. Dear brother of Robert Santoianni and wife Elaine of Peabody. Also survived by 4 loving grandchildren, Samantha, Joseph, Robert Alexander and Jamie and 1 loving great-grandchild, Michael James, as well as many nieces and nephews. In accordance with the guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours, 617-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall, www.ruggieromh.com Late U.S. Marine veteran of the Korean Conflict. A Memorial Mass in celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date. Donations in Charles' memory may be made to the by calling 1-855-448-3997 or by mail at support.woundedwarriorproject.org and download the form to be mailed. Charles was an avid Keno player at many establishments in Revere and was a frequent visitor at the Suffolk Downs Race track. May he rest in peace.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020