SHAGOURY, Charles A. "Chuck" of Winchester, formerly of Dorchester and Milton, October 1, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of Judy (Talanian) Shagoury. Son of the late George and Mary (Matook). Dear brother of John Shagoury and his wife Diane, and the late Alice Sabbag and her late husband Essa. Uncle of Jay and Michael Shagoury, and Lynne and Lewis Sabbag. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. Funeral Service Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., (Rte 135W at Rte 95), Dedham. Visiting Hours in the Church, Friday 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to the Church or to (stjude.org), 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Complete obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-326-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
