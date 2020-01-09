|
SULLIVAN, Charles A. Of Woburn, Jan. 6. Beloved husband for 69 years to Dorothy Ethel (Hager). Loving father of Chuck & his wife Gail of Narragansett, RI and Donna Marie Elliott & her husband Richard F., Jr. of Bedford. Proud grandfather of Matthew & David Sullivan. Brother of the late Rita Bourdon, Edward Sullivan and Edna Carroll. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Monday, January 13, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlie's name may be made to St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, MA 01801. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020