ZIEGLER, Charles A. PhD Age 92, a longtime resident of Framingham, MA, passed away on May 26, 2019 at Saint Patrick's Manor. He was the only child of Albert Ziegler and Mary (Lawlor) Ziegler of Dedham, MA. He was the loving husband of Virginia (Antonucci) Ziegler whom he met and courted on the island of Nantucket, MA. It was love at first sight! Charles was a brilliant scientist and a recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship from the Smithsonian Institution for his demonstration of exceptional scholarship capacity and creative ability in the arts. Additionally, he was awarded the National Endowment for the Humanities Grant in science from 1989-1991. As a Senior Research Associate at Brandeis University, he lectured in anthropology in social organization in industrial settings and the relationship between sciences, technology and other elements of culture. Charles was a prolific writer, publishing three books in social sciences. He also published multiple journal articles, encyclopedic articles and other publications too numerous to mention. Charles was also the owner of six patents dealing with alpha rays, x-ray emission and scattered rays, all before our society's current understanding. Charles leaves behind many cousins and dear friends who enriched his life with their caring love and support. Services are private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., FRAMINGHAM. To sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence, visit nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019