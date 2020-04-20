|
HUDDY, Charles Abraham Kahale April 14, 2020, age 77, passed away due to complications from advanced dementia. A longtime resident of Malden, he had recently been receiving care at Eastpointe Rehab in Chelsea. Chuck was born in Kilauea, Kaua'i, to Abraham and Dorothy Huddy. He graduated from Kamehameha Schools in Honolulu, Class of 1960. After graduation he enlisted in the Army where he trained as a machinist and served in Germany. After being honorably discharged, he moved to California where he married Cynthia Tower in 1969. Chuck and Cindy settled in Massachusetts where they raised a family and Chuck earned a B.S in Accounting from Bentley University. He used his training from the Army to work as a machinist until his retirement in 2004. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Malden. He served in many capacities on various boards and committees as well as serving as Treasurer for many years. He was always willing to lend a hand for any project or work day, always caring for the buildings and grounds in his spare time. He was a faithful member of the weekly Bible Study Group as well as volunteering with the church each month to prepare and serve a meal through Bread of Life. For his dedication and faithful service he was named "Layperson of the Year" in 2002. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cynthia, and sons Michael Huddy of Malden, and Douglas Huddy (Rachel) of Watertown, South Dakota. He also leaves behind his sister, Anne Huddy Crawford of Texas, and brother, Wendell K. Huddy of Hawaii. Contributions may be made in his memory to: The First Baptist Church of Malden, 493 Main St, Malden, MA 02148. Celebration of Life memorial services will be held in Malden and on Kaua'i.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020