JONES, Charles Alan Of Medford, passed away April 3, 2020. Loving husband of Joyce A. (Bradley) Jones; beloved son of the late Charles W. and Ursula M. (Schoenke) Jones. Proud fourth-generation union Boilermaker, member of Local 29, Boston; served as Director of Boilermaker History Preservation Department; and past member of the Boston Sculptors Gallery. Cherished brother of Newton (Kate), NC; Donna Jones, KS and Doris Cobb (Mark), FL; beloved son-in-law of the late Francis X. and Mary R. Bradley; loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Please consider a donation to International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Disaster Relief Fund or . https://boilermakers.org/disaster-relief Please make a check or money order payable to William Creeden, IST (memo line: Disaster Relief Fund) and mail to: IBB Disaster Relief Fund c/o IST Creeden 753 State Ave., Suite 570, Kansas City, KS 66101.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020
