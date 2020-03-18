|
|
ZIELINSKI, Charles Anthony Age 85, of Loveland, Ohio. Beloved husband for 57 years of the late Catherine Marie (nee Lunney). Loving father of Brenda Burton (Jay), Charles (Heather) and Michael (Mary). Proud grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 6. Dearest brother of Christine Schott and the late Henry (wife Barbara), and Irene Kostuk (husband John, deceased). He was a leader in the military, a coach, a successful businessman, an athlete, a world traveler and, most of all, a family man. His success came from being genuine and caring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Charlie to the Cleveland Clinic's Brain Tumor & Neuro-Oncology department. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Arrangements by The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of WILLOUGHBY HILLS, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91). Online obituary and guestbook at
www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020