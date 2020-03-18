Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES ZIELINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES ANTHONY ZIELINSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES ANTHONY ZIELINSKI Obituary
ZIELINSKI, Charles Anthony Age 85, of Loveland, Ohio. Beloved husband for 57 years of the late Catherine Marie (nee Lunney). Loving father of Brenda Burton (Jay), Charles (Heather) and Michael (Mary). Proud grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 6. Dearest brother of Christine Schott and the late Henry (wife Barbara), and Irene Kostuk (husband John, deceased). He was a leader in the military, a coach, a successful businessman, an athlete, a world traveler and, most of all, a family man. His success came from being genuine and caring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Charlie to the Cleveland Clinic's Brain Tumor & Neuro-Oncology department. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Arrangements by The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of WILLOUGHBY HILLS, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91). Online obituary and guestbook at

www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -