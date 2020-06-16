|
MASON, Charles Arthur Jr. Age 68, a resident of Cape Coral since 2018, and formerly of Winthrop, MA, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. He was born in Boston, MA to Charles and Mary Mason, now deceased. Charles was a Verizon Telecommunications retiree. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Mason of Cape Coral, FL; five sons, Christopher Sousa (Morgana) of Attleboro, MA, Charles Mason of TN, Andrew Mason of Dedham, MA, Matthew Mason of South Boston, MA and Richard Mason of Summerville, MA; one brother, Joseph Mason (Kathleen) of Marshfield, MA; two sisters, Ellen Mason of Dorchester, MA and Mary Beth Lavallee (Claude) of Groton, MA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Memorial Contributions in memory of Charles Mason can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, CAPE CORAL, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020