Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES ARTHUR MASON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES ARTHUR MASON Jr. Obituary
MASON, Charles Arthur Jr. Age 68, a resident of Cape Coral since 2018, and formerly of Winthrop, MA, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. He was born in Boston, MA to Charles and Mary Mason, now deceased. Charles was a Verizon Telecommunications retiree. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Mason of Cape Coral, FL; five sons, Christopher Sousa (Morgana) of Attleboro, MA, Charles Mason of TN, Andrew Mason of Dedham, MA, Matthew Mason of South Boston, MA and Richard Mason of Summerville, MA; one brother, Joseph Mason (Kathleen) of Marshfield, MA; two sisters, Ellen Mason of Dorchester, MA and Mary Beth Lavallee (Claude) of Groton, MA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Memorial Contributions in memory of Charles Mason can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, CAPE CORAL, is entrusted with final care.

View the online memorial for Charles Arthur Jr. MASON
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -