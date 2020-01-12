|
BENTLEY, Charles B. Age 86, of Sherborn, died peacefully on January 5, 2020, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Linda (Sargon) Bentley and his children Jonathan and his wife Maud (Devilliers) Bentley of Charleston, SC, and Joy Drachman and her husband Chad Breckinridge of Alexandria, VA, and grandchildren Beckham and Marley Bentley and Eliana, Sophie and Rose Breckinridge. He is also survived by 2 sons and 2 granddaughters from a previous marriage. He was predeceased by his parents C. Kenneth and Martha (Soch) Bentley and his sister Martha Ann Small. Bruce grew up in Needham, MA and was a graduate of Browne & Nichols and Cornell University. He had many interests, including playing and coaching ice hockey, showing wire fox terriers, woodworking, gardening, traveling, reading, attending concerts and ballet, and spending time with family. Following a private Burial, a Celebration of Bruce's Life will be held at the Sherborn Community Center, 3 Sanger Street, Sherborn, on February 8, from 2-5 pm. Donations in Bruce's name may be made to SCORE Boston Hockey at P.O. Box 260818, Mattapan, MA 02126 or www.scorebostonhockey.org/donate For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020