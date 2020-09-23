BOSWORTH, Charles B. III "Charlie" Age 63, of Milton passed away unexpectedly September 22nd. Beloved husband of Linda J. (MacGillvray). Father of Charles B., IV and Daniel J. Bosworth, both of Milton. Brother of Marietta Tsinzo of Duxbury, Kathy Cook of Milton, Jan Bosworth-Dunphy, of Braintree, Elizabeth Bosworth of CA and Susan Bosworth of Holbrook. Visiting Hours are at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON on Friday from 4- 8 pm. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton on Saturday morning at 10:00. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Milton Police Patrolman's Charitable Fund, 40 Highland St., Milton, MA 02186 or to the Milton Fire Relief Assn., 515 Canton Ave., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200 View the online memorial for Charles B. III "Charlie" BOSWORTH