|
|
BONEAU, Charles Loving husband and father of 6 children, passed away on July 25 after an illness. He was 86. Charlie was beloved by his family and friends for his energetic spirit and kind heart. Friends, neighbors, and strangers alike gravitated towards him to become lifelong friends. Everyone with whom Charlie came into contact found a friend, a father figure and role model. Charlie was born on February 6, 1934 in Flat River, MO. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and after retirement from the Navy worked professionally as an engineer with extended tenures at Honeywell and Data General. In retirement, he remained ingenious throughout his life, often finding ways to fix things or running ideas by people for new inventions. Charlie was a longtime New England Patriots season ticket holder, enduring many early lean years through six Super Bowl Championships as family planned yearly events around the Patriots' schedule. A fountain of sports knowledge, Charlie could be found on his deck drinking a Miller Lite with friends discussing sports, current topics and enthusiastically engaging all comers with stories of his beloved family, children and grandkids. He was predeceased by his parents, Adali 'Gus' Bono and Mary Marvel (Drew) Boneau of MO, his brother Robert Bono and sister Mary Ellen (Bono) Fields from MO. He was also predeceased by his grandson Brian Albrecht of CO. Charlie is survived by his cherished wife of 50 years, Karen (Griffin) Boneau of Framingham and his 6 children: William Boneau and Marilyn Opidee of Peabody, MA, Mary Albrecht and her husband Colonel Bruce Albrecht USMC (Ret.) of Palm City, FL, Master Sgt. Stephen Boneau USN (Ret.) and his wife Elma Boneau of Whidbey Island, WA, Carrie Pennell and her husband Doug Pennell of Spokane, WA, Kimberly Fallona and her husband Michael Fallona of Scarborough, ME, and Ken Boneau and wife Ann Marie Boneau of Framingham, MA. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours have been arranged for Wednesday, July 29 from 4pm to 7pm at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., FRAMINGHAM. The family requests that visitors wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. A private Service will be held on Thursday for his family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Salvation Army Framingham Corps, Massachusetts, give.salvationarmy.org To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2020