GALLUCCIO, Charles C. Of Arlington, passed away peacefully at home on October 21st after a long illness. He was born in Boston on January 20, 1929 to Joseph and Cecilia (Crocetta) Galluccio. They, and his brother, Anthony passed away long ago. Charlie grew up in N. Cambridge and attended and graduated from the Cambridge Public Schools and also graduated from the Eastern School of Photography. His wedding photography business was interrupted by two years of service in the US Army during the Korean conflict. Returning home, he obtained a position at the Mass Dept. of Employment and Training, assisting people who were seeking a job or resolving issues with their unemployment benefits. He also resumed his wedding photography business. Charlie met his wife Pat at Mosely's in Dedham, dancing to a live band. After an evening of dancing and conversation he told Pat he was too old for her; she assured him he was just right. Several months later when they were getting serious, he told her that if they got married, his widowed mother and his cat Minnie would have to come along - the ultimate package deal! Pat agreed. Eleven months after they met, they were married. Mother lived happily with them for 22 years and was delighted with the arrival of their five children; Cecilia (and her husband Jim), Joseph (and his wife Mary), Michael, John (and his wife Lisa) and Jean. As time passed, Charlie realized that his photography business was taking up so much time that he wasn't seeing much of the children. So he gave it up to spend his weekends taking the family on day trips to the Harbor Island forts and numerous visits to local attractions and museums. Before work he assisted several of the children delivering the daily newspaper. There was also time to pick up and deliver Girl Scout cookies, co-coach the Cub Scout baseball team, go on treasure hunts with the metal detectors and in the summer, taking them to the local swimming beach although he hated sand, sun, and water and he couldn't swim. He even good naturedly put up with their efforts to teach him to swim. After 33 years of employment with the state, he retired and spent 20 years volunteering with his church, tending to his garden, photography and enjoying his 8 grandchildren; Luke, Austin, Adam, Kayleigh, Amanda, Matt, Renee and Natalie. Charlie is sorely missed by all of his family. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Camillus Church with a private Burial to follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. A live stream of the funeral mass will be available on Monday at 10 am by visiting cparl.org
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Charlie to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 or Partners Health at Home, 1575 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02138 or Saint Camillus Church, 1175 Concord Tpke., Arlington, MA 02476, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, or a charity of your choice
