The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christian Church,
573 Washington Street
Newton, MA
View Map
CHARLES C. GRYSKA

CHARLES C. GRYSKA Obituary
GRYSKA, Charles C. "Charlie" Waltham Police Officer Charles "Charlie" C. Gryska of Wayland and formerly of Medfield, Dec. 6th, 2019. Charlie is survived by his loving wife and college sweetheart, Jacqueline (McManus) Gryska and his three children, Jack, Bryce, and Abby; his father and stepmother, Paul vonRyll Gryska and Catherine Purcell-Gryska; his mother, Margaret Holmes Gryska; his brother, Erik Gryska; his sister and her husband, Elizabeth and Michael Rice; his in-laws, Paul and Dolores McManus; his sister-in-law and her husband, Kara and Frank Pagliuca; and five nieces, Kiley, Mikayla, Halsey, Emma, and Henley.

Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Charlie's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Friday, Dec. 13th at 8:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christian Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton at 10:30 am. Services will conclude with Waltham Police Honors in recognition of Charlie's faithful and honorable service to the City of Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 12th from 3 - 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances in Officer Gryska's name can be made to the #whynotdevin Foundation to End DIPG. Devin Suau, a 6-year-old boy who dreamed of becoming a policeman, died in 2017, after an 8-month long battle with brain cancer. The address is 5 Laclede Ave., Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
