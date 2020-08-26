|
POLDOIAN, Charles C. Age 96, lifelong resident of Malden, MA, passed away on August 25, 2020. Husband of the late Marie (Dyer) Poldoian, to whom he was married for nearly 70 years at the time of her passing on August 11, 2017. Father of the late Daniel J. Poldoian. Son of the late Miriam (Stephanian) and Capriel Poldoian. Brother of the late Gabriel, John, Sam, and Leo. Survived by his daughter Jean Osborne and her husband Robert of Saugus, MA. Also his grandson Matthew Osborne of Somerville, MA. US Navy veteran USS Elokomin, WWII. Late employee of MDC Mystic. Charlie was known around Malden for his upkeep of family plots, visiting ill friends, multiple breakfasts, and readiness to lend a helping hand. Funeral Services will be held privately.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2020