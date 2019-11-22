|
DICKINSON, Charles Cameron III Gentleman Scholar Charlie's family and friends would like to celebrate the life of a husband, a father, and a friend. Charlie was born to Frances Ann and Charles C., Jr, in Charleston, WV. Charlie spent most of his life in and around academia, studying at an astonishing number of institutions—including Phillips Academy (Andover), Dartmouth College, the University of Pittsburgh (Ph.D. '73), Yale University Divinity School, and the Sorbonne—and teaching at universities in the U.S. and internationally, including: The Union Theological Seminary, The University of Charleston, Christ Church (Oxford), Harvard Divinity School, Hebei Teachers' University (China), and The Andover-Newton Theological School. As a scholar, he was widely published. His last published book was "The Dialectical Development of Doctrine: A Methodological Proposal." A longtime resident of Boston, and a recent resident of New Hampshire, Charlie was active as a supporter and benefactor for a number of educational and artistic organizations, including: Harvard University, The Boston Athenaeum, The Massachusetts Bible Society, The Symphony, The Lyric Opera, The Lyric Stage, The Boston Conservatory, and the Gardner Museum. A polyglot, Charlie spoke at least six languages and read several others. It was often commented on that locals could tell he was a foreigner because he spoke the languages far better than any native speaker ever could. One of his passions was music. The more obscure the style or the composer, the more Charlie enjoyed it and the louder and longer he played it. He was more at home with books than he was with most people. However much he might have preferred his scholarly pursuits, he always had time for his family and friends. He was loving and generous to a fault. Charlie was much-loved and will be greatly missed by his immediate family—wife JoAnne; son Jere-John; stepsons Peri and wife Lydie, John and fiancée Evelyne, and Ted and wife Silviya; and grandchildren Julie and Christopher—his extended and far-flung family in West Virginia and Texas, and his many friends from the U.S., France, Italy, Germany, and China. No Services are planned. As your mother-in-law always said: "Thank you, Charlie." We love you. Go with God.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019