CHARLES CARROLL NORFLEET Sr.
1959 - 2020-10-31
NORFLEET, Charles Carroll Sr. Age 61 of Pawcatuck, CT died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at home. Charles was born in Manhattan, NY on October 6, 1959 and was the son of the late Norwood and Diane (Jones) Norfleet. The family moved to Greenwich, CT in 1971 and Charles lived there until recently when he moved first to Madison, CT and then to his current residence in Pawcatuck, CT. He was married to Elizabeth Stachnik in 1993. They divorced in 2015. Charles loved to be the center of attention and was a terrific storyteller. Those who know him best will remember fondly his laugh and his generous spirit. As a young man Charles was an avid skier, a talented photographer, and a natural salesman. Later in his life he enjoyed going to the rifle range and fishing with his son. Charles was a member of the Guilford Mens Sporting Association and the Sons of the Revolution. His unexpected death was caused by a massive heart attack. Charles is survived by his ex-wife and his son Charles Carroll Norfleet, Jr. who currently reside in Boston, MA, and his siblings Diane Quintana, Christopher Norfleet, Daphne Lowe, and Valerie Norfleet. A private service will be held at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home in NEW BRITAIN, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' name may be made to the Moffit Cancer Research Center. To extend condolences to the Norfleet family or to share a memory of Charles, please visit Shakerfunerhome.com

View the online memorial for Charles Carroll Sr. NORFLEET


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
