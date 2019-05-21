Boston Globe Obituaries
CARUSO, Charles Of Belmont, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Pasquale and Florence (Colonna) Caruso. Loving brother of Carl Caruso and his wife, Joan of Reading and the late Elizabeth Venuti, Lucy Violante, Lena MacLannan and Paul Caruso. Charlie is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles' Visitation in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Friday, May 24 from 10 to 11 a.m followed by a Graveside Service at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
