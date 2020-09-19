LIFTMAN, Charles June 14, 1932–September 18, 2020 Charles "Bud", "Charlie" Liftman, 88, of Canton, formerly of Foxborough and Randolph, MA, died Friday surrounded by his family. He died because his heart was too big. Bud to friends, Charlie to colleagues, was a giver. He gave of himself lovingly to friends, family and charity. Bud was always available to take a friend to chemotherapy, to take a neighbor to the polls, to take a grandchild to the movies, and to listen to anyone who needed to talk. He gave to his country as a veteran and to his community as a Freemason. He donated more than 600 double doses of platelets to the Kraft Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He arranged dozens of blood drives. He devoted his time to Temple Beth Am in Randolph for more than fifty years and donated thousands of dollars raised at tag sales to the Israeli Magen David Adom (Red Star of David). Bud sought no recognition; he gave of himself purely for the joy it brought him to be of service to anyone in need. Bud had no "bucket list." He did everything he wanted to do in his 88 years. He married the love of his life and spent nearly 64 years by her side. He raised three daughters and helped to raise four grandchildren, acting as surrogate father to two of them. He enjoyed a thirty-plus year career as a journalist, first at the Boston Herald and then at the Boston Globe. In his three decades at the Globe, he wore many hats including copy editor, night editor, photo editor, systems editor and Director of Newsroom Technology, overseeing the implementation of the paper's very first computer system. After retiring in 1991, he worked nights editing copy at the Quincy Patriot Ledger where everyone knew him as the guy who made the chili and the hummus. He was a journalist through and through and to his last days he read the newspaper cover to cover and did the Sunday crossword in pen. He travelled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe and made three unforgettable trips to Israel. Bud leaves his darling wife, Roslyn (Weinstein); three daughters, Sherri Kadish, Lisa Cooper and Barbara Liftman; sons-in-law Karl Potter, Jeffrey Cooper and Michael McKeon; a brother, Alvin Liftman; grandchildren Philip Kadish (and Allie Howland), Jacob Murphy, Daniel Cooper and Lauren Cooper. His grandchildren were everything to him and he attended nearly every game, match, play and graduation with enthusiasm and great pride. He also left many nieces and nephews and dozens of friends. Bud was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Sadie (Landis) Liftman, his brothers Herbert and Robert, his sister Phyllis Daniels, his son-in-law Bruce Kadish, his beloved nephew Michael Liftman, and many sisters and brothers-in-law who were like siblings. Except for a short stint in the Army in Georgia, Bud spent his entire life in the Boston area. He was born and raised in Stoughton, lived for many years in Randolph and then Foxboro, and spent his "golden" years in Canton. He graduated from Northeastern University. He proudly volunteered on local political campaigns and, at 87, even worked as a recruiter for the U.S. Census. Bud never stopped giving to his community. Bud taught those closest to him that there's no shame in crying, a good name is the most valuable asset that a man can have, that nothing comes ahead of family, and that nothing short of your best is good enough. Bud gave his best every day for over 88 years. He touched many lives and will live on in the wonderful memories of those he loved. Bud would have loved to see our country return to normalcy, both politically and socially. Unfortunately, due to Covid, funeral arrangements are private and sitting shiva will not be possible. His family would like to thank the entire staff at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit and asks that you remember Bud with a donation to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108. www.stanetskycanton.com