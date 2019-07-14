PEREZ, Charles Clift A longtime resident of Lexington, on July 13, at age 84. Devoted husband of 55 years of the late Carol A. (Nesnow) Perez. Devoted friend of 4 years to the late Maxine Taymore. He is survived by his son, Daniel P. Perez and wife Susan of Bedford, MA; daughter, Rosanne Sterne and husband Ned of Colorado; granddaughters, Annelise and husband Clifton Dawson, Gabriella and Camilla Sterne, and by his great-grandson, Kingston Dawson.



Charles earned a Master's of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in 1962 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a tireless advocate for people with disability and disease. He helped design the guidance system for Apollo 11, and worked as an electrical engineer at Draper, Raytheon, Honeywell, and Kodak. He loved life, people, food, Torah, playing bridge, and candlepin bowling with his buddies.



A private Graveside Service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Lexington.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the FSH Society (fshsociety.org), The Jewish National Fund (jnf.org), or the . Lexington 781-862-1800 Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019