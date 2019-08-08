Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES PEREZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES CLIFT PEREZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES CLIFT PEREZ Obituary
PEREZ, Charles Clift A longtime resident of Lexington, on July 13, at age 84. Devoted husband of 55 years of the late Carol A. (Nesnow) Perez. Devoted friend of 4 years to the late Maxine Taymore. He is survived by his son, Daniel P. Perez and wife Susan of Bedford, MA; daughter, Rosanne Sterne and husband Ned of Colorado; granddaughters, Annelise and husband Clifton Dawson, Gabriella and Camilla Sterne, and by his great-grandson, Kingston Dawson.

Charles earned a Master's of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in 1962 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a tireless advocate for people with disability and disease. He helped design the guidance system for Apollo 11, and worked as an electrical engineer at Draper, Raytheon, Honeywell, and Kodak. He loved life, people, food, Torah, playing bridge, and candlepin bowling with his buddies.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 12 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, at 11:30am. Visitation immediately prior to the service from 11am to 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the FSH Society (fshsociety.org), The Jewish National Fund (jnf.org), or the . Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now