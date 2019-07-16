AZNAVOORIAN, Charles D. Jr. Of Medford, passed away Monday, July 15th, at the Life Care Center of Stoneham, after a period of declining health. He was 94. Charles was born and raised in Medford. He was the loving son of the late Charles and Mary (Ansbigian) Aznavoorian. Dear brother of the late David Aznavoorian.



A graduate of Boston College and Suffolk Law School, he worked as a Permits Engineer with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and retired in 1992. Charles (Gary) devoted his entire life to his family. He could be found working evenings in the family grocery store helping his father in Charlestown. After he retired, he cared for many ailing relatives in need of a helping hand. However, his relationship with his brother was unparalleled. Close in age, they enjoyed much of the same things growing up, but in later years they truly enjoyed the pleasure of owning race horses providing both many years of enjoyment together. In addition to horses, Charles also loved cars, jazz music, and eating out.



Charles leaves his cousin and devoted caregiver, David Ansbigian and his wife Nancy and their children, Brian and Captains Darren and Shelley Ansbigian, USMC. Uncle to Dr. Sadie Cheshire and her husband Dr. L. Bryan Cheshire of Shrewsbury, David Aznavoorian and his wife Andrea, Thomas Swanson and his wife Joan and their children, Michael and Meredith. Also very dear cousins who provided him much joy and devoted caring, Sheryle Burditt her husband Paul, and Sharon Turco and their families. Cousin to George Harootian, wife Roberta and their children, and Nancy Naroian and her husband Peter.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Friday, July 19th, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Service celebrated in the Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Charles name to the Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge, MA, 02141. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019