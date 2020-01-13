|
BEGAN, Charles D. Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12th he was eighty-eight years of age. Beloved husband of 65 years to Marie (Frotton) Began. Devoted father of Jeannine Love of NM, Mary Ellen Quine of England, Charles D. Began, Jr. of Winchester, and Kathleen Street of Woburn. Devoted brother of Ann Forester of Burlington, the late Timothy Began and his surviving spouse Ann, and the late John Began (KIA: Iwo Jima). Cherished grandfather of Melissa Quine of CA, Katie Smith of CA, Robert Street of Woburn, Vanessa Street of VA, and Jennifer Dyer of VA. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Wednesday, January 15th at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 260 Main Street, Woburn at 10. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours Tuesday evening from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Woburn Council of Social Concern, 2 Merrimac St., Woburn MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020