DeGIROLAMO, Charles D. Of Stoughton, formerly of Sharon, July 14, 2019, age 81. Devoted son of the late Joseph and Minnie (Fisher) DeGirolamo. Loving brother of the late June Duggan, Alice Kulpa, Joseph DeGirolamo, Jr., Stella DeGirolamo, Bernice Foster, and Pasquale DeGirolamo. Devoted uncle of Nancy Lenhart and her husband, John, of Hingham, William Duggan, Jr., and his wife, Carol, of Canton, Thomas Duggan of Canton, Jill Duggan of Canton, Gerald Christianson of Canton, Joseph DeGirolamo and his wife, Sheryle, of North Attleborough, Susan DeGirolamo of Sharon, the late James Duggan, and the late Judith Summers. Also survived by many members of his extended family and his dear friend Daniel Miller of Stoughton. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Charles' Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon, on Friday, July 19, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Rock Ridge Cemetery. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Arc of South Norfolk, 789 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019