LeBLANC, Charles D. "Chuck" Passed away peacefully in his sleep at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA on July 10, 2019, at age 63. Chuck was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on June 20, 2019 and faced his diagnosis like everything in his life - with grit and determination. Formerly of Wakefield, MA, Chuck lived in Newton, NH for the past thirty years. He leaves behind his wife of forty years, Gail M. (Croce) LeBlanc; son Sean LeBlanc and his new wife, Ashley Armstrong of Boston, MA; two special nieces, Jenna Croce Gallogly and her husband Patrick of Fremont, NH; and Rachael Croce Gott and her new husband, Matthew, of Portsmouth, NH. Chuck was excitedly awaiting the birth of his "grandson" Liam Joseph Gallogly. He also leaves behind his favorite mother-in-law, Claire Croce, of Wakefield, MA. Chuck was predeceased by his parents Mary T. (Reilly) and George Donald LeBlanc, and his father-in-law, Joseph A. Croce, Sr., all of Wakefield, MA. Calling Hours will be Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 3-7 PM at the Highland Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, AMESBURY. An hour of visitation will be held Monday, July 15th, from 10-11 AM immediately followed by Memorial Services at 11 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Chuck LeBlanc may be made to the High Pointe Hospice House, 360 North Avenue, Haverhill, MA 01830. Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019