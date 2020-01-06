|
|
MacGILLIVRAY, Charles D. Of Bedford, formerly of Newton, died January 3, 2020. Survived by his brothers John M. MacGillivray and his wife Dorothy Connolly of Chelsea, George J. MacGillivray of Ballarat, Australia and David F. MacGillivray of Chestnut Hill, his sister Susan A. Piaget of Framingham, his nephews Eric Piaget of Brussels and Colin and Aidan MacGillivray, and great-niece Elizabeth "Lily" Piaget. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD on Thurs., Jan. 9 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, 573 Washington St., Newton on Fri., Jan. 10 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans, Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. For obituary, visit bedfordfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Charles D. MacGILLIVRAY
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020