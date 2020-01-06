Boston Globe Obituaries
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Parish
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
MacGILLIVRAY, Charles D. Of Bedford, formerly of Newton, died January 3, 2020. Survived by his brothers John M. MacGillivray and his wife Dorothy Connolly of Chelsea, George J. MacGillivray of Ballarat, Australia and David F. MacGillivray of Chestnut Hill, his sister Susan A. Piaget of Framingham, his nephews Eric Piaget of Brussels and Colin and Aidan MacGillivray, and great-niece Elizabeth "Lily" Piaget. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD on Thurs., Jan. 9 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, 573 Washington St., Newton on Fri., Jan. 10 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans, Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. For obituary, visit bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
