SHERZI, Charles D. Sr. Of East Boston, Woburn and Andover, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 88. Devoted father of Charles D. Sherzi Jr. and his wife Karen of Andover and Cynthia S. Donatio and her husband Peter of North Andover. Cherished grandfather of Chad Cossette, Victoria Sherzi, Jeanmarie, Micaela, and Matthew Donatio. He was the son of the late Vincenzo and Mary (Vazza) Sherzi of East Boston. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jean (Gibson) Sherzi and his siblings Mary Casaceli, Carmine "Chicki" Sherzi, Louis Sherzi and Edith Mondano. Charles was born on December 21, 1930 and grew up in East Boston. He graduated from East Boston High School and Mass College of Pharmacy. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a Senior Sales Representative at Parke-Davis & Co. for 35 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. All services were private. For guestbook please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019