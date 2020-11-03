COLUMBO, Charles David Of Roslindale, formerly of Waltham, Nov. 1. Son of the late Dominic and Theresa Columbo. He is survived by his cousins Rosemary Merrill of Burlington, Barbara Fucci of Waltham, and Joanne Newbury of Bedford, NH, Drew Merrill of Burlington, Ryan Merrill of Burlington, and Jennifer Napo of Westborough. A Graveside will be held at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Cemetery, Great Road Maynard on Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. The Funeral Service will be available for viewing on the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home website by 3 p.m. For obituary, video tribute, guestbook, and funeral service, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net