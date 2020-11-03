1/
CHARLES DAVID COLOMBO
COLUMBO, Charles David Of Roslindale, formerly of Waltham, Nov. 1. Son of the late Dominic and Theresa Columbo. He is survived by his cousins Rosemary Merrill of Burlington, Barbara Fucci of Waltham, and Joanne Newbury of Bedford, NH, Drew Merrill of Burlington, Ryan Merrill of Burlington, and Jennifer Napo of Westborough. A Graveside will be held at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Cemetery, Great Road Maynard on Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. The Funeral Service will be available for viewing on the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home website by 3 p.m. For obituary, video tribute, guestbook, and funeral service, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Roman Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
