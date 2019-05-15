HARTJES, Charles David Originally from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and longtime resident of Medford, Massachusetts, died peacefully on April 26, 2019, after a five year battle with prostate cancer. He was 85. Charles is survived by his wife Rita and four children, Deborah, David, Cara and Daniel as well as nine grandchildren. Charles was an engineer who worked for companies such as Avco and Textron. He held Associate's and Bachelor's degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Charles volunteered at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church where he helped with weekly Bingo as well as doing budgeting work. Charles also volunteered at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford as well as local hospitals in Port Richey, Florida. He prepared tax returns for the elderly in Massachusetts and Florida at no cost to his clients. He also volunteered his time in 2005 in Louisiana during the Katrina disaster building homes for those who lost them. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus both in Medford and Port Richey. In his spare time Charles followed all four major New England sports teams and played the French horn. A Private Service was held at the Meadowlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida on May 2, 2019. Donations can be made to the Marliere Hospice Care Center, 6801 Rowan Road, New Port Richey, Florida, 34653.



