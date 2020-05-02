|
|
DEEHAN, Charles "Chuck" III Of Natick, age 74 years, passed away on April 29, 2020, after a nine-year challenge with Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer of the bone marrow. Chuck was a Medford High School graduate and athlete, class of 1963; he graduated from Northeastern University with a BA in Business Administration 1968, and from Suffolk Law with a Juris Doctorate in 1974. Chuck was a member of the US Army Reserves during the Vietnam era.
Chuck joined the Gillette Co. in 1968 and retired as Vice President, Manufacturing and Technical Operations, Stationery Products. He had been the General Manager of Paper Mate Manufacturing Facility in Santa Monica, California. He enjoyed his 33 years of varied management positions within the Gillette company, and had manufacturing responsibilities in Europe and the United Kingdom.
He was a member of the Charles River Country Club, where he served a term as President. His love for golf was addictive, and upon retirement he lived his dream of playing golf wherever and whenever he could. He was a member of the Donald Ross society and enjoyed playing on other golf courses, both in the US and abroad, especially in Pinehurst, North Carolina, Ireland, and Scotland. Chuck was an avid sports fan and prided himself in knowing various sports statistics and the history of many teams, their players and coaches. He was disappointed not to be able to watch March Madness as well as the opening of the Red Sox 2020 spring season due to the restrictions of the current pandemic. While living in California, Chuck became a connoisseur of fine wine and began collecting various vintages of red wine from France and around the world.
Chuck leaves his wife of 50 years, A. Sharon Regan Deehan, two brothers, Paul Deehan (Peg) of Indialantic, Florida, and Bill Deehan (Leigh) of Vero Beach, Florida and Rutland Vermont. He also leaves behind four nieces, six nephews, and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews, many cousins, and three aunts, Pat Deehan Conroy of Brighton, Joann Deehan Jolly of California, and Roberta Deehan White of Woburn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, c/o Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office,125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, or the Charles and Sharon Deehan Scholarship Fund, c/o Development Information Systems, 118 Cushing Hall, Northeastern University, 360 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115-9877. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020