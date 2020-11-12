DeMATTIA, Charles Sr. Of Revere, passed away at the age of 92 on November 4, 2020. Born in Medford on August 29, 1928 to the late Michael and Marina (Potito). Beloved husband of the late Rita (Insani). Devoted father of Charlene McDonald of Salem, Judith Melanson, David DeMattia, and Robert DeMattia, all of Revere, and the late Charles DeMattia, Jr. Cherished grandfather of Courtney McDonald, Krystal Vacketta, Lauren Melanson, and Amanda, Stacey, Rachel, Jonathan, and Jennifer DeMattia. Dear brother of Jody Caruso of Maine, and the late Michael DeMattia, Helen Carvotta, George DeMattia, Clara DiCarlo, Arthur DeMattia, and John DeMattia. Also survived by former son-in-law Vincent "Jimmy" Melanson, and many loving nieces and nephews. Charlie, as he was known, proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He studied electronics, and during the early days of television, owned a TV repair shop in Everett. He later worked at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Then, at Raytheon, for the Department of Defense in Quality Control. Charlie came from a family of musicians and played the clarinet and saxophone. He performed at many weddings and social gatherings with his brother, Mike. Charlie was a devoted Catholic and member of the St. Mary's Holy Name Society. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Services were privately held for the immediate family. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or at kidney.org
