CHARLES E. BEATTIE Jr.


1931 - 2019
CHARLES E. BEATTIE Jr. Obituary
BEATTIE, Charles E. Jr. Of Winthrop, Oct. 5, 2019, beloved son of the late Helen (Robbins) and Charles E. Beattie, Sr. Dear brother of Patricia Magee, Norma Gobiel, Joan Pitts, Brenda Bertino and Eugenia Cerulli. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, Point Shirley, Winthrop at 12:00 PM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the AIDS Action Committee of MA, 75 Amory St., Roxbury, MA 02119, or go to www.aac.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please see caggianofuneralhome.com Late Army veteran, Korea. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019
