BLACK, Hon. Charles E. The Honorable Charles E. Black, 90, passed away on Oct. 30 at the South Shore Hospital, Weymouth, MA, following a fall in his yard at home. He was surrounded by his family. Judge Black retired as the Presiding Justice of the Quincy District Court, Quincy, MA, in April 2000. Born in Quincy, MA, in 1930, the only child of Clarence and Emma (Peaslee) Black, he attended Rockland Public Schools. He graduated from Northeastern University in 1952 with a degree in History and Government, and after, he attended and graduated from Boston University Law School. Following his graduation from law school, he worked in the law department of the John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company in Boston from1960-1977. Judge Black was appointed a Special Justice of the Brockton District Court, Brockton, MA on a part-time basis in 1973. Later he was appointed to the court on a full-time basis, becoming Presiding Justice of that court in 1987, a position he held until he was appointed Presiding Justice of the Quincy District Court, Quincy, MA, in 1993. Additionally, Judge Black served as Regional Administrative Judge of Region One, District Court Department, from 1987-2000. In addition to his court duties, Judge Black served as Director of Old Colony YMCA Services from 1991-2000, and Director of Casa Myrna Vasquez in Boston from 2000-2002. He was a member of the Governor's Commission on Domestic Violence from 1993-2003 and the Governor's Commission on Sexual and Domestic Violence from 2003-2006. Judge Black served on Governor Weld's Advisory Commission on Corrections from 1993-1996. He also served as an Associate Justice of the Southern District Court Department from1980-1985, when he became the Presiding Justice of the Appellate Division. Judge Black was an Adjunct Professor at Massasoit Community College, Brockton, MA, from 1980-2010, and later at Curry College, Milton, MA from 1995-2010. He served as Assistant Town Moderator, Hingham, MA in 1965, 1971, and 1972 and was an Alternate Chairman of the Hingham Zoning Board of Appeals from 1964-1973. In addition, Judge Black was past Master of the Old Colony Lodge, AF & AM, Hingham, MA in 1970. Judge Black entered the United States Army in 1955, attending first, the U.S. Army Infantry School, and later, the U.S. Army Intelligence School. He attended the Judge Advocate General's School at the University of Virginia, and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. After leaving active duty, Judge Black entered the United States Army Reserve at Hanscom AFB. He ultimately achieved the position of Judge Advocate General for the 94th ARCOM, which represented the six New England states. He was awarded many medals and oak leaf clusters during his military career, and was presented with the Legion of Merit when he retired. Judge Black was an avid military historian and collector of military memorabilia. He and his wife, Gale Perron, spent much of their retirement connecting with fellow collectors. They also took several trips to Scandinavia and Europe, including a trip to Russia. They made a pilgrimage to Normandy, France in 2015, to visit the allied cemetery, visiting numerous towns along the Seine River. A highlight of their travels was a trip to the British Isles in 2018, where he had the opportunity to visit many battle sites of WWII. Judge Black is survived by his wife of 41 years, Gale Perron, their two daughters, Emmie Flaherty and her husband, Justin, and Katrina Clark and her husband, Jeremy, and their four grandchildren, Madison, Annalea, Finnegan, and Julian, whom they babysat for eight years. Judge Black is also survived by two daughters from a previous marriage, Karen Schofield and her husband, Carl, and their four children, Kaylee, Cameron, Kenneth, and Cathryn, and Diane, Hooper and her husband, John, and their eight children, Brent, Brendan, Sean, Ryan, Evan, Julia, Brook, and Brandy. Judge Black is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Judge Black was buried in Hingham following a religious service attended by clergy and family at the cemetery. Old Colony Lodge of Hingham performed a Masonic rite, and a military honor guard attended.