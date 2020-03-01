|
KELLY, Charles E. Of Lexington, formerly of Cambridge, February 28, 2020. Charles is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Najarian. Devoted father of Michael and his wife Brooke, David and his wife Rachael, and Matthew. Loving grandfather of Ciara Ani. Brother of Linda Foster and the late Robert and Christopher Kelly. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Veteran U.S. Army. Funeral Service at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, 200 Lexington Street, Belmont, on Wednesday, March 4, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, on Wednesday morning, from 9-11, immediately prior to the Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church. Interment at Westview Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020