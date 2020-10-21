KUPHAL, Charles E. Age 66, sadly passed away at his home in Haverhill, MA, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Formerly of Norwood, Charlie was the son of Evelyn Kuphal and the late Charles Kuphal of Norwood. He leaves behind his wife Gloria Carey of 32 years. His stepchildren Deborah Barrett, William Barrett, the late James Barrett, Jr.; grandsons Hunter Barrett and William Barrett, Jr. who affectionately called him Uncle Charlie, also of Haverhill. Charlie also leaves behind his 7 siblings, Richard Kuphal and husband James Cook of Magnolia, Cheryl MacIntire and her husband Bruce of Mashpee, David Kuphal and Susan of Millis, Ronald Kuphal and Denise of Longmeadow, John Kuphal of Randolph, Kevin Kuphal and wife Charlene of Millbury and Gary Kuphal and wife Remi of Franklin; eleven nieces and nephews; three great-nieces. Charlie was a Norwood High School graduate class of 1972. Growing up the eldest of seven brothers and one sister, Charlie was dubbed "Cool Charl" by his siblings. The nickname would stick because he was a cool guy, spouse, brother, and friend. From his early childhood and throughout his life, Charlie was an avid fan of classic horror movies and loved punk music, like his favorite band The Ramones. An aficionado of the macabre, he attended monster conventions, collected memorabilia from the genre, and painted the most amazing replica models. He was an extremely talented artist. Known for a quick wit, Charlie's sharing of stories and anecdotes were always assured to give you a laugh. Since his retirement from Lucent Technologies in North Andover, Charlie enjoyed relaxing, painting, and reading in the company of his beloved dogs. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held privately at St. Catherine of Siena Parish with interment to follow at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cape Ann Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood GilloolyFuneralHome.com View the online memorial for Charles E. KUPHAL