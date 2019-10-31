|
|
McGOWAN, Dr. Charles E. A well-known and beloved oral and maxillofacial surgeon, practiced for over 31 years in Lowell and Nashua, NH, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late Marie L. (Louis) McGowan for 60 years until her passing in 2016. Charlie was born on July 27, 1931 in Woburn, MA, the son of Charles E. and Lucy A. (Baylis) McGowan. He graduated from Winchester High School in 1949. He attended Tufts University and Tufts Dental School. Charlie was a lieutenant in the Navy Dental Reserve Corps and had active duty at Boston's First Naval District in the Charlestown Shipyard. Charlie and Laurie met on a blind date on New Year's Eve in 1952. Cardinal Cushing married them on June 9, 1956, and the day after their wedding they both attended their respective college graduations. He lived a rich life of 88 years and was a true Renaissance man. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, gardening, skiing, woodworking, skeet shooting and traveling. He was a devoted customer of L.L. Bean since his early teens and proudly shared his collection with their corporate archives. His Dyer boat "Lan Mara" (Gaelic for "High Tide") was moored in Quissett Harbor and was a joy for many family and friends. He had a knack for limericks, storytelling, and conversation. He wrote a book, "Cross Border Tales" in 2015, as a memoir including his New Brunswick, Canada family history. His pride and joy was his large family – eight girls and two boys - a true Irish Catholic Family. They raised their family in Chelmsford, Westford, and Falmouth, MA. In the earlier years they owned a second home in Ashland, NH. His children are Laurie A. (David) Dionne and children Lindsey, Cassandra, Andrew, and Patrick of Texas, Charles E., Jr. (Joanna) and children Charles, III and Matthew of Scituate, Jean M. (James) Burbine and children Jacqueline and Kelley of Maine, Margaret A. (John) Mahan and children Sarah, Jack, Kelan, and Maggie of Andover, Laurence J. (Nancy) McGowan and children Larry, Jr., Lauren, and Nicole of Virginia, Mary A. (Matthew) Mulkern and children Shannon and Meaghan of Westford, Elizabeth (Leonard) Jolles and children Katie and Paul of Framingham, Christine E. (Paul) Donahue and children Edward, Ella, and Kiera of Winchester, Paula Kondos and children Lily and Ruby of Maine, and Katherine E. (Hilary) Davis and children Meredith, Colby, and Charlotte of Falmouth and ten great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Sunday from 1:00 - 6:00 pm at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday at 10 o'clock at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The George Rockwell Memorial Scholarship. Nackawic High School, c/o Sean Newlands, Principal, 30 Landegger Drive, Nackawic, New Brunswick, Canada E6G 1E9. For directions and online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Dr. Charles E. McGOWAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019