Visitation
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dormition Of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
Somerville, MA
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Dormition Of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
Somerville, MA
Burial
Following Services
Oak Grove Cemetery
Medford, MA
CHARLES E. "RIP" PATRAS

CHARLES E. "RIP" PATRAS Obituary
PATRAS, Charles E. "Rip" Age 96, of Medford, Saturday, July 25. Cherished son of the late Constantine and Katherine (Tripousis) Patras. Beloved husband of Demetra (Xenos) Patras. Devoted father of Charles Patras and his wife Claire of Haverhill, and Karen Patras of Wakefield and her late husband Charles Cook. Loving grandfather of Charles, George and Jamie Patras. Dear brother of Olympia Panagiotakopoulos and her husband Vasilios of Medford, the late George Patras and his surviving wife Eugenia of Medford, and the late Esther Kappos and her surviving husband John of Billerica. Brother-in-law of the late George Xenos, Daniel and Kay Xenos, and Nick and Eleanor Xenos. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family members. A Funeral Service will be conducted in Dormition Of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, Somerville, Friday, July 31st at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family from 9 through 11 AM in the church. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Charles' name to Hopeful Journeys Educational Center, Inc., 28 Tozer Rd., Beverly, MA 01915, or online at: www.hopefuljourneys.org Late Navy veteran of WWII. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

View the online memorial for Charles E. "Rip" PATRAS
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020
