|
|
REARDON, Charles E. "Chuck" Of Waltham, January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Marianne T. (Mahoney) Reardon. Brother of Helen Vannasse of KS, Barbara Faro of FL and the late William Reardon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Chuck's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, January 14th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Parish, 147 Main St., Waltham, MA 02453. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020