SHREENAN, Charles E. Jr. Age 79, of Tewksbury, formerly of Medford, passed away on April 17, 2020. Retired Boston Gas Company Serviceman, USMC Veteran. Beloved husband of Margaret F. (Carrier) Shreenan. Father of Charles E. "Ed" Shreenan and his wife Susan, Margo F. Flynn and her husband Brendan, all of Dracut, John J. Shreenan and his wife Maureen, Colleen E. Parr and her husband Matthew, and Robert P. Shreenan, all of Tewksbury. Grandfather of Erin Mallon, Ryan, Scott, and Katie Shreenan, Derek Flynn, Jack, Jared, and Jason Shreenan, Emily and Kelsey Parr, and Sofia Agruso-Shreenan. Great-grandfather of Shae and Jack Mallon. Due to current public health circumstances, all Services for Charles are private. The family will be holding a Memorial Mass celebrating his life at a later date. Those who wish may make a donation in his memory to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. www.woundedwariorproject.org Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, TEWKSBURY, MA 01876, attn: Shreenan Family, or by leaving a condolence message at his online obituary at www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020