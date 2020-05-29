Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for CHARLES BAMBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES EDMUND "CHARLIE" BAMBERG


1931 - 2020
CHARLES EDMUND "CHARLIE" BAMBERG Obituary
BAMBERG, Charles Edmund "Charlie" Age 88, of Manchester, NH, formerly of Reading, MA, died May 24, 2020 at The Manor at Birch Hill in Manchester, NH. He was born on December 29, 1931 in Somerville, MA, the son of Charles B. and Ada B. He was the husband of the late B. Carol (Anderson) Bamberg. They were married on September 19, 1953 in Stoneham, MA. He joined the Plumber's Union Local 12 in Massachusetts in 1965 and proudly worked as a plumber and as an instructor for apprentice plumbers seeking their journeyman and masters license. In the mid-1970's, Charlie transitioned to a teaching career at Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School in Tyngsborough, MA where he taught plumbing. Charlie will be best remembered for his kind heart, welcoming spirit, and dedication to his students, friends and family. Charlie is survived by three children, Janet Bamberg, Lisa Laham, and Kurt Bamberg; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Michienzi, Shirley Garside, Jean Johnson, Cathy Minichiello, Alice Bond and Julie Stobo; many beloved nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: No formal Services will be held at this time. Burial will be private. The family is planning a celebration of Charlie's life in the future when family and friends can once again gather. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution in Charlie's name to the Birch Hill Benevolent Fund, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH 03102. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, MANCHESTER, NH. To read more about Charlie's life, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net

View the online memorial for Charles Edmund "Charlie" BAMBERG
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
