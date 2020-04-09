Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES HART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES EDWARD HART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES EDWARD HART Obituary
HART, Charles Edward Of Florida, formerly of Malden and Woburn, March 31. Age 82. Father of Brian Hart and his wife Ericka, and Craig Hart, all of Bradenton, FL. Grandfather of Spencer and Courtney Hart, and Samantha Hart, all of Bradenton, FL. Brother of Ada Seppala. Also survived by several cousins. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Services for Charles will be announced at a later date. U.S. Army Veteran 1961-1963. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -