HART, Charles Edward Of Florida, formerly of Malden and Woburn, March 31. Age 82. Father of Brian Hart and his wife Ericka, and Craig Hart, all of Bradenton, FL. Grandfather of Spencer and Courtney Hart, and Samantha Hart, all of Bradenton, FL. Brother of Ada Seppala. Also survived by several cousins. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Services for Charles will be announced at a later date. U.S. Army Veteran 1961-1963. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020