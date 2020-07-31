Home

CHARLES EDWARD KEELER


1952 - 2020
CHARLES EDWARD KEELER Obituary
KEELER, Charles Edward Age 68, of Quincy, MA and Largo, FL.died peacefully July 28 in Florida . Born in Chelsea 1952, Charles attended St. Gregory's in Dorchester and Silver Lake Regional High. Charles was a retired member of the MBTA, Boston Carmens Union Local 589. He was a US army, Vietnam era veteran. Past Commander of the John P. McKeon Post in Dorchester. Avid golfer and basketball player and he enjoyed all NE sports teams. Married Linda Shea 1994. Predeceased by his mother, Margaret Lynch of Largo, FL. Survived by his wife Linda, brother Daniel Keeler of Quincy, brother and sister-in-law Herbert and Debra Stelzer, nephews Dan and Max, nieces Casey, Julie, Hayley, and Peyton and many loving cousins and his aunts Joyce and Claire. In light of current events, a service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020
