CHARLES ELWOOD HANSEN


1946 - 2020
HANSEN, Charles Elwood Bike Tour Leader A longtime resident of Allston, MA, died on January 20, 2020 at the age of 73. An avid railroad fan, his death occurred during an extended train trip. Also a bicycle enthusiast, he led many bike tours and authored a guidebook to bicycling in the Lake Champlain area. After retiring from an IT career, he studied at MassArt. He is survived by his brother Eric Richard Hansen (Anne Steinberg) of Milwaukee, WI. Services private.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
