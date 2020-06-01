Boston Globe Obituaries
CHARLES F. DMD MAHONEY


1928 - 2020
MAHONEY, Charles F., DMD Of Falmouth, MA, passed away on May 15, 2020, at age 92, from complications of COVID-19. Charlie was born in 1928, in Somerville, MA, to Francis and Eileen Mahoney. Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Joan T. (Steeves) Mahoney; sister, Gertrude Mahoney, Sister of Notre Dame, of Ipswich, MA; children, Katherine (Martin) of Montclair, N.J., Elizabeth (Jeffrey) of Cumberland, ME, Joan Mahoney Murcko (James) of Arlington, MA, Charles (Shirley) of Needham, MA, and Richard of Denver, CO. He was grandfather to Erin, James, Brendan, Caroline, Emily, Alexander, Elizabeth, Celeste, Amara, and Andrew. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com. Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020
