DRUMMEY, Charles F. Died October 24, 2020 at his home in New Hampshire, 138 days shy of his 100th birthday. He was born March 4, 1921 in Norwood, MA to Elizabeth (Breen) and John Drummey. Charles was among the first graduates of St. Catherine of Siena School in Norwood, followed by Norwood High, then on to Boston College, where his graduation was accelerated to February 1943, so he could join the war effort. After teaching other recruits at the Opportunity School at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, Charlie shipped out as a medical technician with the 289th Infantry Regiment of the United States Army, seeing combat action in the Battle of the Bulge, serving in France and Belgium. During his entire Army career, Charlie played piano with the GI band, both stateside and in Europe. After VE Day in Europe, while awaiting transport to Japan to join the war effort there, Charlie played piano in Paris 7 nights a week at various clubs. Luckily, the war ended and Charlie returned to the states, where he formed Charlie Drummey and the Music Makers, a popular dance band that played in and around Boston in the 50's, 60's and 70's. He played many parties, weddings and sock hops on nights and weekends. He also manned the piano bar at the Lord Fox on Route 1 in Foxborough for many years. During the day, Charlie founded Faneuil Furniture Hardware Co. in Boston in 1954, which catered to the furniture industry. Charlie worked well into his 80's. In 1949, Charlie married Dorothy McPherson, and together they had 4 children, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Charles and Dorothy enjoyed traveling the world and visited every continent except Antarctica (too cold). After Dorothy's death in 1998, Charlie traveled extensively with his daughters to Spring Training games in both Arizona and Florida and more than 20 Jazz Cruises. He enjoyed spending the summers in Boothbay, ME, where he continued to play piano for various parties well into his 90's. Charles was predeceased by his parents, his wife Dorothy, his brother Edward, and his daughter Helen. He is survived by his daughter Laurie and her husband Josh Taylor of Webster, NH and Boothbay, ME, his son John and wife Jan of Hampton, NH and her daughter Lesa and husband Bruce Mitchell, his son Paul and wife Cheryl of Orleans, MA, grandson Casimir Krupinsky and wife Sarah and daughter Emilia of Springfield, VT, grandson Alexander Drummey and wife Kristin and children Noah, Jack, Lucy, and Kate of Sudbury, MA, grandson Maxwell Drummey of Nashville, TN, grandson Timothy Carr and fianc?e Marilyn of Bridgeport, CT, grandson Jonathan Drummey and wife Lauren and children Sam and James of Brighton, MA, and favorite granddaughter Elizabeth Carr of Hull, MA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Please join Charlie's family and friends by raising a glass (preferably a Beefeater Martini straight up with 2 olives) on March 4, 2021 to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday, and toast to a wonderful man and a life well-lived. Services private due to Covid-19. Please, no flowers. Charlie's favorite charity is Catholic Charities. For online guestbook, please visit