HARRINGTON, Charles F. Of Natick, formerly an over fifty-year resident of Wellesley. April 14, 2020. Son of the late Joseph R. and Ruth (Ward) Harrington. Survived by his wife Elizabeth, son Charles Douglas, daughter-in-law Jackie, grandchildren: Tyler, Lauren and Tiffany. Five great-grandchildren, three siblings: Mary Ryan and her spouse, Mark; Mike Harrington and his wife, Virginia; Christopher Harrington and his wife Kathleen. Also his sisters-in-law, Alice Harrington and Evelyn Harrington and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers: John, Joseph, Donald, Laurence and the Rev. Richard. Charles prepared at St. Marys High School, Waltham for Boston College. A member of the US Air Force, he was activated during the Berlin Crisis and for several years he worked with his family in the construction business. In 1979, he became an insurance broker, soon thereafter achieving his Series Six and Seven Certificates in investment securities. He was a CCD teacher, Wellesley Town Meeting member and avid golfer at Wellesley Country Club member for fifty years. He enjoyed traveling especially to Italy. Throughout his life he had a very strong faith - a daily communicant at St. Paul's Church, Wellesley. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. He is cherished by all. An American patriot, he always professed a strong love of God, family and country. May he rest in peace. God bless us all. Funeral Services and interment private. George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020