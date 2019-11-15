|
HOAR, Charles F. Jr. Artist, Athlete, Veteran Of Scituate, MA, passed away on Nov.14, 2019, following a lengthy struggle with debilitating health issues. The son of the late Charles F., Sr. and Helen Hoar, Charlie was born on Christmas Eve in 1936. Charlie Hoar was an incredible artist. After his graduation from the Massachusetts College of Art, he chose to put his talent to work as a graphic designer. First at Rustcraft, the former greeting card company, then in the advertising world at Humphrey Browning MacDougal and Arnold Worldwide. If you saw a Volkswagen or Titleist ad in the 70s or 80s, chances are it was his work. Remember the New England Whalers and their logo? That was Charlie. He was recognized on several occasions by the Advertising Club of Boston, having been awarded Best of Show in 1975 and 2005 and Craftsman of the Year in 2005. He loved hockey. He played at Boston University while he attended there and continued to play well into his 70s. When his boys-who shared his love of the sport--were young, he coached youth hockey at the Cohasset Winter Gardens. Charlie was an Air Force veteran and was stationed in France in the 1950s. Charlie loved sailing and boating and owned many power and sail boats over the course of his life. He was an active member of the Satuit Boat Club of Scituate. He leaves his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Marsha (Gerbrach). He is survived by his cherished son Michael K. Oar and his wife Margaret, their children Michael K. Oar, Jr., Amanda N. Oar and Christine E. Oar, all of Scituate; and the family of his deeply mourned late son, Charles F. Oar, III, wife Marianne and daughter Shannon of Billerica. He will be greatly missed by his sister Joan Brolin and her husband Jerry of Marblehead and Naples, Florida; his brother Robert J. Hoar and his wife Kristen of Lowell; and his many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be from 4PM until 8PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 19, at 10 AM, at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. For online obituary and guestbook,
