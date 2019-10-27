Boston Globe Obituaries
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Wadsworth Cemetery
Summer Street
Danvers, MA
View Map
CHARLES F. MURPHY


1933 - 2019
CHARLES F. MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Charles F. Of Danvers, formerly of Saugus, age 85, Oct. 25th, beloved husband of the late Jeanne Leydon Murphy. Charlie is survived by his children, Irene Lynch & her late husband Robert of Danvers, Frank Leydon & his wife Cathy Leydon of Lynn, Daniel Leydon & his wife Sandra Hijar Leydon of El Paso, TX, Jeanne Leydon, Diane Leydon & Denise Harvey, all of Lynn & Andy Leydon of Harrisburg, PA. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Jillian, Jessica, Danny & Shannon Lynch, Sean, Justin & Meagan Leydon, Danielle & John Michael Leydon, Liam, Colin & Owen Harvey & Tommy & Jonathan Leydon, & his great-grandson, Aedan Leydon. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel B. Murphy, III & his wife Jeannine, his cousin, Janice Jarosz & many nieces & nephews. Mr. Murphy had been employed for more than 25 years with State Street Bank & Trust as a Senior Trust Officer. His Funeral Service will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte 62), DANVERS, Wednesday, Oct. 30th, at 10 A.M. Relatives & friends invited. Burial in Wadsworth Cemetery, Danvers. Visiting Hours Tuesday, Oct. 29th, from 4 to 8 P.M. Donations in Charlie's memory to the Jeanne L. Murphy New Beginnings Scholarship Fund, at North Shore Community College, Development Office, 1 Ferncroft Rd., Danvers, MA 01923. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019
