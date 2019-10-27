|
|
MURPHY, Charles F. Of Danvers, formerly of Saugus, age 85, Oct. 25th, beloved husband of the late Jeanne Leydon Murphy. Charlie is survived by his children, Irene Lynch & her late husband Robert of Danvers, Frank Leydon & his wife Cathy Leydon of Lynn, Daniel Leydon & his wife Sandra Hijar Leydon of El Paso, TX, Jeanne Leydon, Diane Leydon & Denise Harvey, all of Lynn & Andy Leydon of Harrisburg, PA. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Jillian, Jessica, Danny & Shannon Lynch, Sean, Justin & Meagan Leydon, Danielle & John Michael Leydon, Liam, Colin & Owen Harvey & Tommy & Jonathan Leydon, & his great-grandson, Aedan Leydon. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel B. Murphy, III & his wife Jeannine, his cousin, Janice Jarosz & many nieces & nephews. Mr. Murphy had been employed for more than 25 years with State Street Bank & Trust as a Senior Trust Officer. His Funeral Service will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte 62), DANVERS, Wednesday, Oct. 30th, at 10 A.M. Relatives & friends invited. Burial in Wadsworth Cemetery, Danvers. Visiting Hours Tuesday, Oct. 29th, from 4 to 8 P.M. Donations in Charlie's memory to the Jeanne L. Murphy New Beginnings Scholarship Fund, at North Shore Community College, Development Office, 1 Ferncroft Rd., Danvers, MA 01923. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
View the online memorial for Charles F. MURPHY
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019