OCNOS, Charles F. Of Cambridge, formerly of Belmont, Jan. 19. Beloved son of the late Ignatios and Evangeline (Galetou) Ocnos. Dear and devoted brother of Dorothy Delandis and the late George Ocnos and his surviving wife Dorothea Ocnos. Loving uncle of Barbara Rinn and her husband William, Beverly Herlihy and her husband John, Gregory Ocnos, Leonard Ocnos and Damon Ocnos. Loving great-uncle of Alexa Rinn, Colleen Doyle, Jill Herlihy, Stephanie Herlihy, and Krista Herlihy. Charles is also survived by several loving great-grandnieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles' Funeral Service in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Friday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory to the , 309 Waverley Oakes Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be sincerely appreciated. Swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020