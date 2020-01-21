Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES OCNOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES F. OCNOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES F. OCNOS Obituary
OCNOS, Charles F. Of Cambridge, formerly of Belmont, Jan. 19. Beloved son of the late Ignatios and Evangeline (Galetou) Ocnos. Dear and devoted brother of Dorothy Delandis and the late George Ocnos and his surviving wife Dorothea Ocnos. Loving uncle of Barbara Rinn and her husband William, Beverly Herlihy and her husband John, Gregory Ocnos, Leonard Ocnos and Damon Ocnos. Loving great-uncle of Alexa Rinn, Colleen Doyle, Jill Herlihy, Stephanie Herlihy, and Krista Herlihy. Charles is also survived by several loving great-grandnieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles' Funeral Service in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Friday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory to the , 309 Waverley Oakes Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be sincerely appreciated. Swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

View the online memorial for Charles F. OCNOS
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -