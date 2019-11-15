|
|
PAONE, Charles F. Jr. "Charlie" Of Watertown, formerly of Belmont, Nov. 13th, 2019. Beloved husband of June L. (Milley) Paone.
Charlie is survived by his devoted & loving children; Linda M. Barrile, and her husband Tom, of Walpole; Judy J. McGann and her husband David, of Burlington; and Charles F. "Chuck" Paone, III and his wife Lana, of Acton; his 6 cherished grandchildren; his 6 adoring great-grandchildren; his dear brother Albert Paone of Watertown; and many nieces & nephews.
He was predeceased by several brothers & sisters.
Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Charlie's Life from the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Tuesday morning at 9:30, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown. Visiting Hours will be held in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, on Monday, from 3-7 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Charlie's memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
Waltham 781-893-6260
"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019