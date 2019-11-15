Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Luke's Church
132 Lexington St.
Belmont, MA
View Map
CHARLES F. PAONE Obituary
PAONE, Charles F. Jr. "Charlie" Of Watertown, formerly of Belmont, Nov. 13th, 2019. Beloved husband of June L. (Milley) Paone.

Charlie is survived by his devoted & loving children; Linda M. Barrile, and her husband Tom, of Walpole; Judy J. McGann and her husband David, of Burlington; and Charles F. "Chuck" Paone, III and his wife Lana, of Acton; his 6 cherished grandchildren; his 6 adoring great-grandchildren; his dear brother Albert Paone of Watertown; and many nieces & nephews.

He was predeceased by several brothers & sisters.

Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Charlie's Life from the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Tuesday morning at 9:30, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown. Visiting Hours will be held in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, on Monday, from 3-7 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Charlie's memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
